Boston Celtics: 2 Season-defining questions and an extremely bold prediction
Exploring two season-defining questions and one extremely bold prediction for the Boston Celtics heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Coming off one of the most dominating runs to an NBA Championship in league history, in which they won 64 regular season games and lost just three games in the playoffs, the Boston Celtics are in a great position to repeat as champions. They're bringing back roughly the same exact roster from last season, with their core very much in the thick of their prime. Even though the rest of the Eastern Conference has certainly improved, the Celtics are still going to be considered the heavy favorites heading into the start of the season.
The team may have somewhat of an unknown long-term future (because of some future salary cap issues) but for now, this is a team that is in position to win - and win big. As we begin to preview the new season, we explore two season-defining questions and one bold prediction for the Celtics.
Is this the year when injuries to Kristaps Porzingis will hurt the Boston Celtics?
The Boston Celtics managed to survive a postseason injury to Kristaps Porzingins, one he's still recovering from at the moment. However, I can't help but wonder if this is the year when it finally catches up to Boston. There's a chance Kristaps misses a good portion of the start of the season. Even though the Celtics are one of the deepest teams in the league, if there's one weakness, it's in the frontcourt.
If the Celtics are going to show any signs of mortality this season, the initial absence of Kristaps is likely going to be at the center of it all.