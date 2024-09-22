Boston Celtics: 2 Season-defining questions and an extremely bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the 2024-25 NBA season
The Boston Celtics will dominate their way toward back-to-back championships
As much as I do want to see more parity in the Eastern Conference, I do believe the Boston Celtics are primed to make it back to the NBA Finals this season. When they get there, they're going to have a great chance to win it all for a second straight season. In fact, I predict that not only will the Celtics win their second-straight NBA Championship, but I believe they're going to do so in a dominant fashion. The Celtics are going to run through the regular season and the playoffs in the East once again. Boston is built to win multiple championships.
I'm not sure if the Celtics will be the first team to three-peat since the early-2000s Los Angeles Lakers but they're going to win two straight. After that, I suppose all bets are off. One thing you have to like about the Celtics is that their core is locked in for the foreseeable future.
Heading into their title defense season, the argument could be made that the Celtics are the first team positioned to win three straight in a while. First things first, they have to repeat as champs. I believe that will happen this year.