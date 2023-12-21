Boston Celtics: 3 Unsung heroes of 2023, 3 that will define 2024
By Matt Sidney
Players that will define 2024 for Boston Celtics: Brad Stevens
As we did with the first candidate of the unsung heroes for the Boston Celtics, we have to begin with a person who has a say in the day-to-day operations of the team, and that person is Brad Stevens.
Over the past two-plus years, Stevens has made the necessary moves to put this team in a position to win. Stevens makes the moves that Danny Ainge never would and with the little wiggle room the Celtics have financially, you can guarantee Stevens will make the most of it to add the necessary depth for a championship push.
Personally, I would love to see Stevens make a move for another big AND another wing. Considering the early indications are that the Celtics plan on being aggressive ahead of the trade deadline, I would not bet against Brad Stevens making the adjustments necessary to bring banner number 18 to the rafters of the Boston Garden.