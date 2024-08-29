Boston Celtics make low-risk, high-reward move in signing of young scorer
The Boston Celtics made a calculated move when they decided to sign Lonnie Walker ahead of the start of training camp.
In the NBA, the rich tend to get richer. And that's exactly what transpired in what could end up being one of the best late-offseason moves. With just a few weeks before the start of training camp, the Boston Celtics have signed Lonnie Walker IV to an Exhibit 10 contract. For Walker, this is essentially a training camp prove-it deal. An Exhibit 10 contract is a minimum deal that is not guaranteed unless he makes the final roster (at the start of the regular season).
In other words, the Celtics and Walker could both view this deal as more of a training camp invite. But it's also a deal that makes sense for both sides. Boston is pretty loaded in the backcourt but adding another potential scorer off the bench can't hurt - especially considering you can't predict injuries.
And if Walker does make the team, he could find himself in a great position to emerge as a contributor for a title team - a role that he's never had at any point in his career. For the Celtics, they could get some added depth to the backcourt and on the wing.
Could Lonnie Walker find a contributing role for the Boston Celtics in training camp?
With Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard, and Derrick White as their wing guard/backcourt rotation, Walker could seemingly slide in as that fifth contributor if he does show out with this opportunity in training camp.
We know Walker has the talent and capability to carve out such a role. Even though Walker has had trouble finding a long-term home in the NBA through the first few years of his career, he's been productive at nearly every stop.
Walker is coming off a season in which he averaged 10 points per game on 38 percent shooting from the field with the Brooklyn Nets this past season. He may not be especially great on the defensive end of the floor and has left much to be desired as a playmaker early on in his career, but there's no question he does have a natural offensive skill set that any team in the league could benefit from.
And that could very well be the Celtics this season. This is a great opportunity for Walker. The question is, will it end up working for both sides?