Boston Celtics must answer rest vs. rust question for Kristaps Porzingis soon
If Kristaps Porzingis is close enough to play, the Boston Celtics may want to consider allowing him to return before the start of the NBA Finals. That window could be closing.
After a come-from-behind win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Saturday night, the Boston Celtics now find themselves with a 3-0 series lead and one win away from punching their ticket to the NBA Finals. They'll get their first opportunity to do so Monday night in Game 4.
But before it comes to that, the Celtics have to answer whether they have any interest in bringing back Kristaps Porzingis for that game. Before this series started, it was reported that Game 4 could be the target date for a return for Kristaps. With that on the horizon, it's a question that the Celtics have to be weighing behind the scenes.
If he's ready, or close enough to play, should the Celtics bring Kristaps back for Game 4, a likely closeout game, or should they give him a few more days of rest, possibly even a week, and keep him sidelined until the NBA Finals? Again, Kristaps may not even be ready to return for Game 4 but if he is, should he be in the lineup Monday night?
The rest vs. rust question for KP and the Celtics
It's a question that has been asked plenty of times in NBA history, does rest vs. rust even come into play for the Celtics with this big decision? Again, for the sake of this article, let's say that KP is close enough that this is actually a question that is being weighed behind the scenes.
Is there value in bringing back KP for Game 4, assuming he's ready, over giving him a few more days of rest/rehab and risking rust on the NBA's biggest stage? That's what the Celtics will have to decide between now and Monday night.
If the Celtics don't bring back KP until the NBA Finals, how much of a process time will it take before he gets his legs under him where he may not be playing at a speed below everyone else on the floor who has been playing extremely competitive basketball for the past two months?
Let's remember, KP has been out of action for a month now. There's a chance he will have been out of basketball for five weeks-plus if he doesn't return to the NBA Finals. That will matter in the NBA Finals. That's something the Celtics have to have a plan for.
If KP is ready, it may be in the best interest of the team for him to be on the floor in Game 4, even if it is just for a few minutes to get his feet wet before the NBA Finals.