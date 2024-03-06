Boston Celtics: Ranking 5 contenders with the best chance to spoil C's magical season
Is there any team that can realistically beat the Boston Celtics in a seven-game postseason series?
Ranking the 5 contenders that have the best chance to spoil the Boston Celtics' magical season in a potential playoff series.
Even after a disappointing loss at the hands of the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics are still comfortably sitting at the top of the NBA standings. But even if you put the records aside, the Celtics have looked like the most dominant team in the league. The Celtics have the best offensive rating, the second-best defensive rating, and the No. 1 net rating in the NBA this season.
With the way this season has gone for the Celtics, it's hard not to view them as the overwhelming favorites to win the 2024 NBA Championship. But for every favorite, there are going to be several other contenders looking to play spoiler when the playoffs roll around. As the start of the NBA Playoffs quickly approaches, we explore the five contenders with the best chance to spoil what is looking like a magical season for the Celtics.
5. Miami Heat
The Miami Heat haven't consistently looked like a strong contender through the first three-quarters of the season. However, with as much veteran talent and experience as they have, it would be a crime not to have them at least lurking on this list. It's unlikely that the Heat has the top-tier talent to keep pace with the Celtics in a seven-game series. However, you can never fully count out head coach Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler.
If the Heat and Celtics were to match up in a playoff series, with what recent history these two teams have with each other, it would certainly be appointment television.