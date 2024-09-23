Brooklyn Nets: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Exploring two season-defining questions and one extremely bold prediction for the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
During the early portion of the NBA offseason, the Brooklyn Nets quickly came to the realization that they needed to pivot toward a complete rebuilding of the roster. That much was clear when the Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. As they continue to operate as a rebuilding team, there are still many questions that need to be addressed by the Nets.
As we inch closer to the start of the season, we explore two season-defining questions and one extremely bold prediction for the Nets.
How aggressive will the Brooklyn Nets be on the trade market?
One of the bigger questions that must be answered this season for the Brooklyn Nets revolves around how aggressive they will be after moving Mikal Bridges to the Knicks. Making that big move, there's also a chance the Nets double-down toward their rebuilding of the roster to trade some of the other veteran players - such as Cameron Johnson, Dennis Schroder, and Dorian Finney-Smith.
If the Nets wanted, they could be the most active seller heading into the NBA Trade Deadline season. And if this team is truly sold out on the idea of completely rebuilding their roster, this seems like the most natural next move.