Celtics, Mavericks odds hinge on tandems performance in the 2024 NBA Finals
By Brian Yalung
Previewing the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.
The 2024 NBA Finals are set with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks set to battle for this year’s title. Game 1 is set for June 6 with the Cs opening as favorites to prevail over the Mavs.
Considering Boston has been the best team so far this season, it's hardly surprising that they're considered the betting favorites to win this series.
However, Dallas has been a different team since the halfway point of the regular season. This was after the Mavs changed things up, acquiring Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards and P.J. Washington from the Charlotte Hornets.
The moves were meant to add more depth to the Mavericks frontcourt. Along with Dereck Lively II, the vastly improved frontline has made a huge difference for Dallas since then, providing Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic the much-needed support. But will this be enough to frustrate and well-oiled Celtics team?
Battle of Tandems
Heading into the finals, all eyes will be on the tandems of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the Celtics and the duo of Irving and Doncic. Veteran journalist Roland Lazenby shared his insights on the NBA Finals, stressing that the tandem that does well will lead their team to victory road.
“We’re going to see tandemball. We’re going to see two teams that have some very fine role players, particularly in their big men. But we’re going to see the tandems go at each other. And it will be very interesting. It’s going to be which of the tandems can get control down the stretch,” the book author shared when he spoke on Sports Bytes Philippines recently.
Aware of the talent that all players concerned have, Lazenby feels that the series will got the full route. Further, he sees some of these players being involved in plays that could decide the outcome of the duels.
“I think it’s going down to somebody making a play at the end. Jaylen Brown, Luka (Doncic), Kyrie (Irving), Jayson Tatum… somebody’s going to rise up and do something. It’s a dream scenario but I’m looking at the rhythm as each team shifts in and out of,” the editor of Lindy’s Pro Basketball Magazine added.