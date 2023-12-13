Chicago Bulls: 3 Ideal returns for Zach LaVine at the NBA Trade Deadline
What type of return could the Chicago Bulls expect in a Zach LaVine trade?
The Chicago Bulls get cap relief from the Philadelphia 76ers
When push comes to shove, if there's one ideal outcome for the Chicago Bulls at the NBA Trade Deadline, it's trading Zach LaVine for cap relief. I'm not sure if there's any team that will straight out give them that, but if there is the Philadelphia 76ers likely offer them the best chance of that happening. That's because Tobias Harris pretty much matches up perfectly from a financial standpoint with LaVine's contract.
If the Sixers truly wanted LaVine, and they're reportedly going to have interest in him, they could theoretically offer up a package centered around Harris, Furkan Korkmaz, and a future first-round pick. This is a deal that would give Chicago complete cap relief from LaVine's expensive deal while also getting a future first-round pick in the process. That might be the best type of return that Chicago should be hoping for.
With how "bad" LaVine's trade value may be at the moment, the Bulls need to adjust what they believe a return should look like. They're not getting equal value for LaVine and that's just the unfortunate reality of star trades in today's market. That said, they could still get a return that should appease them to a certain extent.