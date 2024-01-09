Chicago Bulls: 3-Step pipe dream plan to retooling flawed roster into contending one
There are potential moves the Chicago Bulls can make to retool roster into a contender one.
By Matt Sidney
Final thoughts on the Chicago Bulls
Final Roster:
Point Guard: Coby White, Jevon Carter, Dennis Smith Jr.
Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, Delon Wright
Small Forward: Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Julian Phillips
Power Forward: Jerami Grant, Dorian Finney-Smith, Terry Taylor, Adama Sanogo
Center: Daniel Gafford, Andre Drummond
At first glance, this new roster has a ton of versatility. They have multiple players who can play multiple positions. Another immediate observation is this team can now play smothering defense, and they can play it across every lineup. They don't sacrifice much offensively, other than isolation scoring from DeRozan, but Bridges and Grant more than makeup for that.
Overall, this team screams intrigue. The top eight of this rotation becomes very scary come playoff time, when benches are shortened. A newly formed big three of LaVine, Bridges and Grant is instantly better than LaVine, DeRozan, and Vucevic.
Anyway, let me know what you think of this exercise. Am I out of my mind? Was I too off-base? Let's debate. Is this article more outrageous than my previous article, which outlines how the Bulls can blow up their roster and start to rebuild? Let me know!