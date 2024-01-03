Chicago Bulls: 4 Bold moves to completely revamp roster ahead of trade deadline
Rebuilding the Bulls: A Strategic Roadmap for Chicago's Future
By Matt Sidney
Final thoughts
Final Roster:
Point Guard: Coby White, D'Angelo Russell,Dyson Daniels, Jalen Hood-Schifino
Shooting Guard: Jalen Green, Max Christie, Victor Oladipo
Small Forward: Trey Murphy III, Dalen Terry, Cam Whitmore, Julian Phillips
Power Forward: Patrick Williams, Rui Hachimura, Dariq Whitehead
Center: Ben Simmons, Jock Landale, Noah Clowney
The Chicago Bulls would need to do some re-adjusting to their roster, as this exercise sees the final roster construction with 17 NBA players for 15 spots. They could trade players like Russell or Hachimura for picks or something to dwindle the roster down to 15. They could also waive two of Jock Landale, Ben Simmons, Victor Oladipo, or Julian Phillips, but that's for the current brass to decide.
Overall, this team takes on a new identity: hope. There is potential everywhere with this roster. While it might be a minor setback in terms of competitive basketball for right now, in 2-3 years, if the players continue to develop properly, this could be one of the more exciting young lineups in the NBA. There are a few relative unknowns, Whitmore, Whitehead, Clowney, and Hood-Schfino, that have shown over the course of their college careers, that they could be impactful basketball players.
Anyway, let me know what you think of this exercise. Am I out of my mind? Was I too off-base? Let's debate. Look out for my next article where I go in the opposite direction with this Chicago Bulls franchise and lay the roadmap for how they can tweak the roster right now to be real 2024 NBA championship contenders.