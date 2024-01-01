NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 superstars that will be moved in 2024
The 2024 calendar year could offer the opportunity for some big blockbuster trades in the NBA.
NBA Trade Rumors: As the new year has arrived, we predict eight superstars that will be moved at some point in 2024.
The 2023 NBA calendar year will be remembered as a memorable one. But it's officially in the books as 2024 is officially upon us. If the new year is anything like the previous one, that means we could be in for some big surprises - both on and off the NBA floor.
As the new year begins, we make predictions for eight superstars that will be traded at some point during the 2024 calendar year.
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
It's a no-brainer to include Zach LaVine on this list. At this point, it would be shocking if LaVine wasn't traded at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline. But even if he isn't moved by the trade deadline, you'd have to imagine that it's a lock he'll be moved at some point during the offseason.
The Chicago Bulls have clearly made their decision on LaVine and very much want to retool their roster without him. When that eventually happens remains to be seen but it's almost certainly going to happen in 2024. As a soon-to-be 29-year-old, LaVine very much could benefit from a change of scenery.
The only question that remains is what type of package the Bulls are going to get in exchange for their former franchise player. That's the one thing that could ultimately delay a potential trade of DeRozan.