Cleveland Cavaliers: 6 Trade targets that would perfectly complement Donovan Mitchell
Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
After the Washington Wizards held off on trading him at last year's NBA Trade Deadline, there are whispers once again that suggest Kyle Kuzma will find his way back to the trade block this offseason. And if he does end up being shopped, the Cleveland Cavaliers could jump into the sweepstakes. Kuzma could be viewed as an ideal fit next to Evan Mobley. Assuming the Cavs will move forward with sliding Mobley to the center position, they're going to need a strong stretch-4 to play next to him. Kuzma could be exactly what Cleveland could be looking for at the position.
For all his limitations in the league, Kuzma has proven to be one of the best stretch-4s over the past few seasons. If he can continue to play at that level, there's nothing stopping him from being a key part of a championship build. In Cleveland, Kuzma could find the opportunity to play for a contender again.
Cleveland could send a package centered around Jarrett Allen or Darius Garland. As the Wizards remain in the early stages of a rebuild, you'd expect them to be intrigued by either option.