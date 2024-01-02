Dallas Mavericks: 4 Blockbuster offers Mavs need to make for Pascal Siakam
The Dallas Mavericks should be one of the teams willing to go all-in for Pascal Siakam.
In a somewhat surprising move over the weekend, the Toronto Raptors traded OG Anunoby as part of a blockbuster deal with the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. For the Knicks, it was a sensible move that will ideally help them take a step forward toward contention in the Eastern Conference.
However, for the Raptors, it was clearly a step toward retooling around Scottie Barnes. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, a logical second step for the Raptors should equate to trading Pascal Siakam. If that is indeed accurate, there should be a strong market for the All-Star forward.
In addition to the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers, there are whispers that the Dallas Mavericks could be another team in pursuit of Siakam ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Before we jump into what deals could look like, we must understand that the Raptors are likely going to target assets that they could either use to continue to build around Barnes or ready-to-play pieces that already fit next to him. With that said, let's jump into a few blockbuster deals that the Mavs should be willing to make for Siakam as the NBA Trade Deadline draws near.
4 Blockbuster trade offers the Dallas Mavericks should make for Pascal Siakam
Dallas Mavericks build a package around THJ
The Dallas Mavericks should have no hesitation in making a strong offer for Pascal Siakam. He could very well be the final piece of their championship puzzle and if there's a path toward landing him, Dallas should be all-in on the possibility.
In this first potential all-in offer for Siakam, the Mavs would send out Jaden Harden, an intriguing young guard prospect, and salary filler (Tim Hardaway Jr. and Richaun Holmes), along with nearly all of their trade-eligible draft capital to Toronto. This would be a solid first offer for the Mavs to make. At the very least, it would get the conversation started.