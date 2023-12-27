The Detroit Pistons' only option is to make a buyer's move at the NBA Trade Deadline
The Detroit Pistons must figure out how to shake out of historically bad funk.
The Detroit Pistons may be forced to make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
The Detroit Pistons have officially set the single-season record for most losses in a row. With 27 straight losses, the Pistons find themselves at the center of a history that they very much would rather not be a part of. Nevertheless, there's not much the Pistons can do at this point. Other than, of course, attempt to turn their season around and right the ship.
But that's clearly something that's easier said than done. Heading into this season, the hope was that the Pistons would take a big step forward in their overall progression and in the process take a step forward in the Eastern Conference hierarchy. That didn't happen. Instead, the Pistons appear to have even more issues on their hands than they did at the beginning of the season.
What the Pistons do next could end up dictating how the next 2-3 years look for the franchise. Realistically, the Pistons have two options. I think it's safe to say that something has to change and the two most plausible pathways for them are to try and blow up the roster to spark another rebuild or to add a veteran difference-maker in hopes that could jump-start this team's young core.
The Detroit Pistons don't have many solutions available to them
Quite frankly, I have a hard time believing the Pistons want to start another rebuild. If they still believe in their talented core, trying to find a veteran difference-maker may be the way to go heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.
At this point, the Pistons' forcing the issue by making a win now move via trade may be the only way for something to click in a positive manner for this season and the foreseeable future. I have a hard time believing that there's an NBA-ready prospect in this year's NBA Draft, even if they do end up with the No. 1 overall pick, that's going to make a huge impact on the team in the next couple of seasons.
If the Pistons want to change the narrative sooner than later, a big move at the trade deadline may be the way to go. Interestingly enough, the recent reporting does suggest the Pistons are looking to make such a move at the trade deadline with Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Tobias Harris, and Miles Bridges as potential candidates.
Whether any of those players would have as big of an impact as the Pistons would hope remains to be seen, but they are certainly players that would improve the team's roster.
At this point, this is a path the Pistons may have to explore. Detroit needs to find to try something different. And making a costly move may be Detroit's only chance to salvage this build. The question is, will they pull the trigger?