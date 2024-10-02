Dikembe Mutombo left lasting legacy both on and off the basketball court
Dikembe Mutombo will leave a lasting legacy that extends well beyond basketball and the NBA.
The world and the NBA lost a legend as Dikembe Mutombo sadly passed away. Truly an inspiration on and off the court, he will be remembered as one of the greatest shot blockers in NBA history. What really made Mutombo stand out was his huge heart and his focus on humanitarian efforts around the world.
NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo sadly passed away at the age of 58. One of the greatest shot blockers in NBA history, he played during an era when big-time centers were a main attraction to NBA scouts and general managers as centers played a vital part for every team on both ends of the floor.
Mutombo was famous for his finger waving taunt which was something he did every time he blocked a shot. He is also a part of a special fraternity of centers from the University of Georgetown which also includes alumni Patrick Ewing and Alonzo Mourning as all three were coached by the late great John Thompson.
Mutombo was selected by the Denver Nuggets fourth overall in the 1991 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets and was also a member of the Nuggets team who just so happened to pull off one of the biggest upsets in NBA history. In Game 5 of their best-of-5 series against the Seattle Supersonics in the 1994 NBA Playoffs, Mutombo blocked an outstanding eight shots and grabbed 15 rebounds as they eliminated the No. 1 seeded team as they became the first 8th seed to defeat a top-seeded team in the postseason.
Mutombo also competed against some of the greatest to ever play the position, and although many may not consider him an equal to his peers in certain aspects, he definitely has to be mentioned due to the fact that he was able to compete and held his own against the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, David Robinson, and Hakeem Olajuwon.
Mutombo also went on to play for several other NBA franchises including the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and the Houston Rockets over the span of 18 seasons. He will be remembered for his energy, passion, and overall love for the game of basketball.
But what Mutombo will be most revered for is the charity and humanitarian work he has done, especially in his native country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He was truly a gentle giant on and off the court and was definitely a beacon of light in a dark world. Mount Mutombo became an elite example of a competitor and a humble human being who left a positive mark on this planet.
"Other than what he's accomplished on the basketball court, I think he was even better off the court. He was one of the guys that I looked up to as for as having an impact, not just on the court, but off the court. He did a lot of great things for a lot of people."- Joel Embiid
Basketball is a game many have come to love, and while the sport may be an intricate part of everyday life for some people, there are things and issues that are more important and bigger than basketball. But the game of basketball itself has provided a platform for people like Mutombo to be able to provide and do the work he was able to accomplish.
Hopefully, we will see many Mutombo celebrations throughout the league with the infamous finger wave after many blocked shots this season in tribute to this great man.