Draymond Green takes unnecessary shot at Golden State Warriors in his return
It took one game back before Draymond Green was up to his old ways again.
Draymond Green takes an unnecessary shot at the Golden State Warriors after his return was spoiled by the lowly Memphis Grizzlies.
In what could end up being an increasingly important next couple of weeks, Draymond Green officially made his return from suspension Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The short-handed Grizzlies spoiled Draymond's return as the Golden State Warriors were upended by Memphis 116-107.
As you would expect, the loss left a bad taste in the Warriors' mouth. In what would end up being a surprise to no one, it was Draymond who took the lead for the Warriors and addressed how disappointing the team's effort was against one of the worst teams in the league.
The Golden State Warriors continue to spiral into mediocrity
After the embarrassing loss, Draymond seemed to throw a completely unnecessary - but I guess, fair - shot at the team's overall effort (specifically on the defensive end of the floor). While this is not all that surprising, especially considering how much the Warriors are struggling as a team at this point in the season, it is pretty unnecessary considering this was Draymond's first game back with the team.
It's understandable that the Warriors losing to the injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies is pretty unacceptable, however, I'm not sure this is the best look for Draymond. Coming off two suspensions already this season, he should not be jumping back into a role where he's criticizing the team. Even less so in the public light.
But, again, the frustration around this team has to be reaching historic levels. After losing to the Grizzlies, the Warriors are 18-22 and 12th in the Western Conference standings. They now find themselves 2.5 games back of the 10th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and 5.5 games back of the 6th-seed.
If Golden State is going to salvage their season, they have to either snap out of this early-season funk soon. Either that, or they have to make a pretty sizable move at the trade deadline that will completely retool their roster.
Quite frankly, with the way the team has played in the first half of the year and with the level of dysfunction that continues to surround them, it's hard to envision the Warriors emerging as a player in the Western Conference this season.
Maybe they're able to make the playoffs but this team doesn't appear to be anything but a one-and-done team in the West, at best.