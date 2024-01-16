Explaining the Golden State Warriors huge dilemma heading into the NBA Trade Deadline
The Golden State Warriors have a big decision to make heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.
The Golden State Warriors have not been the same team since winning the championship in 2022. It's almost as if that was the last gasp for one of the greatest dynasties in modern NBA history. Last year, they left much to be desired even though they found a way to upset the third-seeded Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs before losing in the second round against the Los Angeles Lakers. This season, they've been even worse.
The Warriors are currently sitting outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings and haven't looked great at any point this season. If they're going to make the playoffs in the West, much less make noise in the postseason, it seems like the Warriors are going to have to pull off a huge move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Of course, there's one big problem with the probability of that happening - and it's the fact that the Warriors want to improve their roster without giving much up. According to a recent report, as much as they have an appetite to upgrade their roster, they also don't necessarily want to trade two of their biggest trade chips on their roster - Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.
That's kind of a problem and pretty much eliminates any real shot for the Warriors drastically improving their roster.
The Golden State Warriors can't extend the championship window without trading young core
No matter what the Warriors are able to do between now and the NBA Trade Deadline, one thing has become clear - Golden State can't continue to juggle two different builds on their roster while wanting to also be a championship contender right now.
If the Warriors want to win now, they have to trade their young core to upgrade the supporting cast around Stephen Curry, who is currently in no position to compete in the Western Conference. If the Warriors want to keep their young core on their roster, they're going to have to sacrifice some losing right now. With the regression that the likes of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins have made in their individual games, the Warriors are in no position to continue to survive as a championship contender.
But this is a decision that is easier said than done. Especially when you consider what's at stake for the Warriors and their franchise. If nothing else, it's certainly one of the biggest storylines heading into the trade deadline.