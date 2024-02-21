Fantasy booking what an All-Time NBA All-Star Weekend would look like
What if the best NBA players in history participated in one All-Star Weekend?
Skills Competition
"The Mavericks" (Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and Dirk Nowitzki)
"Old School Guards" (Pete Maravich, Allen Iverson, and Michael Jordan)
"The Bigs" (Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Hakeem Olajuwon)
For the skills competition, I decided to stick with the current format of three teams of three players each. I decided to group together three ultra-skilled Mavs players, three skilled guards who excelled in previous generations, and then three of the most skilled big men of all time.
All-Time 3-Point Shooting Competition
Ray Allen
Steph Curry
James Harden
Kyle Korver
Damian Lillard
Reggie Miller
J.J. Redick
Klay Thompson
This competition features the current top 7 in NBA history in career 3-pointers made, plus an 8th man (Redick) who is 20th all-time, but shot 41.5% in his career which ranks fourth all-time. He also ranks ahead of Korver and Miller in 3-pointers made per game.
This event also sees the return of the 8-man bracketed competition where the event starts out in a quarterfinal where the champion must win three consecutive 1v1 battles.
How about let's just seed them by career 3-pointers made:
1. Steph Curry vs. 8. J.J. Redick
4. Reggie Miller vs. 5. Damian Lillard
2. Ray Allen vs. 7. Klay Thompson
3. James Harden vs. 6. Kyle Korver
NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Vince Carter
Julius Erving
Aaron Gordon
Blake Griffin
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Zach LaVine
Dominique Wilkins
This crew gives us an exciting group of dunk contest winners, elite in-game dunkers, and LeBron James finally competing in the dunk contest (which means we could see arguably the two greatest players of all time going at it).
This group features eight slam dunk contest titles between them (Carter, Griffin, Jordan (x2), LaVine (x2), and Wilkins (x2)). It also features two of the duos that gave us some of the best (and most controversial) dunk contests ever (MJ vs. Wilkins in 1988 and Gordon vs. LaVine in 2016).
In this format, the competition will expand back to 8 participants and I believe would be the best dunk contest of all time.