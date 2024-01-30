Golden State Warriors: Playing keep or trade with 5 players not named Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors Crisis: Fate of five Key Players
By Matt Sidney
Trade: Draymond Green, PF/C
Draymond Green is having a great season on the court. Although he was suspended twice this season, he is now back to playing consistently after his indefinite suspension was lifted. However, there is concern that he may face further suspension due to his conduct in the future.
Draymond Green has far been referred to as the "heart and soul" of the Warriors teams. There is no denying the fact, that four Championships don't happen if Draymond is not on the team. Those Championships are in the past, and now it's time to look forward.
Draymond's antics are antiquated. While he may believe he's untouchable and can get away with being a "you know what" on the court, those days are dwindling. The old Draymond doesn't fit in with what the new Warriors need. His outbursts, flagrant fouls, and endless chirping are not what the Warriors need. They need a savvy veteran who can be relied on every night. Draymond doesn't offer that anymore.
Green's contract is not an issue for teams looking to contend over the next few seasons. In fact, his $25M a year for the next three years is pretty reasonable. The Warriors could conceivably bring back two mid-tier contracts for Green's services, which would help get this team the depth it severely lacks.
Green's time in Golden State has come to an end. It's time to face the music and move on. Clean break. The Warriors will be happy to shed the long-term salary and add a piece or two that will get this team ready to compete next year.