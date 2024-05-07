Grade the Trade: Jimmy Butler reunites with Joel Embiid in Philly; Heat enter rebuild in blockbuster proposal
Grading the deal for the Philadelphia 76ers
To be perfectly honest, I don't love this deal for the Philadelphia 76ers. Sure, they're heading into the offseason with a clear need to land a star player to help Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey carry the load once they get to the postseason. However, I'm not sure if Jimmy is the star that would be consistent enough to invest in. Even if the Sixers do give Jimmy just a 2-3 year contract, there would be plenty of risk involved.
Looking back at the last four seasons in Miami, Jimmy is averaging less than 60 games played during the regular season. The Sixers are likely going to have Embiid on a load management plan heading into next season. It would be far from ideal to have the team's top two players in load management mode. Additionally, in each of the past two seasons, Jimmy has run out of gas in the NBA Playoffs. Last season, he was a shell of himself by the time the NBA Finals rolled around and he missed the Heat's entire first round this year due to injury.
At this point, Jimmy's injuries are likely at least in part due to Father Time closing in on him. Jimmy as Plan C or D wouldn't be terrible. If the Sixers miss out on a couple of other players, fine. This is a good move. However, if the Sixers view Jimmy as their first option this summer, something is off.
I wouldn't hate the Sixers landing Jimmy, but there's clearly a great deal of risk that comes with this type of deal.
Grade: B+