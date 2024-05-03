NBA Rumors: 2 Surprising backup trade targets could emerge for 76ers this offseason
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to put on the full-court press for landing another All-Star this offseason.
An injury-riddled season is finally over for the Philadelphia 76ers. Even though it's hard to feel good about the way this year ended, it's difficult for the Sixers to be all that disappointed in losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the New York Knicks. They have a very real chance to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals and may have a puncher's shot to upset the Boston Celtics.
But after making lemonade out of lemons all season long, the hope is that the Sixers will be able to make a big splash this summer. They'll have multiple first-round picks to trade and plenty of cap space as they attempt to lure a third star. One player that they've routinley been linked to over the past few weeks is Paul George. However, there are some potential backup options in place in the event that George decides to remain in LA.
The ideal offseason scenario for the Philadelphia 76ers
In an ideal scenario, the Sixers would be able to pry George away from the LA Clippers in free agency or even via a sign-and-trade. However, if that's not a scenario that can materialize for the Sixers, there are two reportedly backup options that can emerge for the team this offseason. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers could pivot toward a Jimmy Butler or Brandon Ingram trade as a backup option if either is shopped this summer.
Heading into the offseason, there's still a vast expectation that the Clippers are going to be able to retain PG. But if there's one team that could potentially pry him away from LA, it's going to be a ready-to-win situation like the Sixers. At the same rate, the Sixers could also be viewed as an ideal scenario for either Jimmy or Ingram.
That said, I'd have a hard time believing that the Heat would want to part ways with Jimmy. Even if they did, I'm not sure they'd be all that willing to help a rival out in such a way. The Pelicans and Ingram's situation, however, could be viewed as potentially the most likely of scenarios.
Ingram's future with the team is uncertain at the moment and there's no guarantee the Pelicans want to pay him the max money he's likely going to demand on the open market. If Ingram wanted to get ahead of next year's free agency options, the Sixers would make sense. He could play second or third fiddle next to Embiid and Maxey, and still get his big payday.
Even after losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Sixers' outlook has to be considered great. They are preparing themselves to make a big move this summer and with the assets and flexibility he has at his disposal, you'd have to think that Daryl Morey is going to find a way to get something done.
The question is, which star will the Sixers be able to pry away? And how big of a needle-mover will it end up being?