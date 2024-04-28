Grade the Trade: Lakers land final championship piece in bold three-team proposal
Can the Los Angeles Lakers find the final piece of their championship puzzle this summer?
Grading a proposed trade that would have the Los Angeles Lakers adding the final piece of their championship puzzle in a blockbuster three-team deal.
Even though the Los Angeles Lakers managed to momentarily avoid elimination by beating the Denver Nuggets in Game 4, this is a team that will be pivoting toward the offseason very soon. With all due respect to LeBron James and the Lakers, they're not going to be the first team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the NBA Playoffs. They may have avoided the inevitable for the moment, but there's still a wide gap between the Lakers and the defending champs.
That's why heading into the offseason, the Lakers will be tasked with trying to find the final piece of their championship puzzle. An All-Star piece is what many believe could be that final piece for the Lakers. One potential option that could arise for Los Angeles this summer is Trae Young.
Why Trae Young could be bound for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer
Looking at the possibility of a trade market that could develop for Young this offseason, it may not be that outlandish to consider the Lakers as the heavy favorites to land the All-Star guard. Of the teams that Young "makes sense" for, the Lakers may be the one that has the most interest. The San Antonio Spurs are already a team that has essentially been crossed out as a potential landing spot and while there will be other suitors, the Lakers would likely be at the front of the line.
If that does end up being the case this summer, how could a Young to Lakers trade develop? What would it look like? In this proposed three-team blockbuster deal, Young would find his way to the Lakers while the Hawks would jump-start their retooling or rebuild. Let's grade this proposed deal for all parties involved.