NBA Rumors: 1 Star target can be crossed off San Antonio Spurs' offseason list
The San Antonio Spurs are not expected to express much trade interest in one All-Star player who is going to be on the trade market.
Heading into the offseason, one of the challenges that the San Antonio Spurs will face revolves around finding the right next steps for the franchise. Now that it's pretty obvious that Victor Wembanyama is a budding superstar, the path toward building a championship-supporting cast around him begins this offseason. However, that could be easier said than done.
The Spurs have an intriguing talented young core, but nothing close to a championship-contending roster around Wemby yet. In fact, you can make the argument that they may not even have a worthy second option on the team yet. Heading into the summer, that may be a priority for the Spurs - finding that second star that could help elevate Wemby while also making this team tangibly better in the Western Conference hierarchy.
While there will be plenty of potential targets for the Spurs this summer, the early indication is that the team is going to take a more cerebral approach in surrounding Wemby with talent. One All-Star player who has been linked to the Spurs recently is Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. And with the growing expectation that Young could be moved, the whispers surrounding San Antonio are only naturally going to grow louder and louder. However, perhaps we should slow down on the Young to Spurs speculation.
According to NBC Sports, the Spurs are not expected to express much interest, if at all, in Young. As an added note, the Spurs could express interest in Dejounte Murray. But, at least for now, it doesn't seem as if they're going to be in on the Young sweepstakes.
Will the San Antonio Spurs make a bold move this offseason?
If the Spurs aren't going to be interested in a potential move for Young, you can't help but wonder if that tips the team's hand in how they might potentially approach the offseason. This is not to say that if the Spurs aren't interested in Young, then there aren't going to be other options on the table.
At the same time, the Spurs may want to take a more measured approach to this summer. And perhaps they don't believe that making a splash move for Young would pay off as much as some seem to believe.
If not Young, perhaps there are other All-Star-level players the Spurs could have their eyes on. With less than two months before the official start of the offseason (with the 2024 NBA Draft), it's certainly something to keep an eye on.