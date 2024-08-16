Grade the Trade: LeBron joins Steph as Warriors go all -in with blockbuster proposal
Grading a trade that would send LeBron James to the Golden State Warriors to team up with Stephen Curry before the end of their careers.
At this late stage of their careers, both LeBron James and Steph Curry have to make some big decisions about their futures. Are they going to ride out their current situations or are they going to open themselves up for an opportunity to win one more NBA Championship before it's all over? Interestingly enough, part of putting themselves in the best position to win one more NBA Championship could lead toward each other.
Earlier in the week, we explored and graded a Steph trade the Lakers. In this article, we'll explore the opposite scenario, in which LeBron requests and is granted a trade to the Warriors.
Would LeBron James be willing to leave Los Angeles to team up with Steph Curry?
If LeBron comes to the realization that there aren't many win-now moves the Lakers can make at some point this season, he could be open to joining Steph in Golden State. Of course, the Bronny James factor could mess with all this but for the sake of this article, let's assume LeBron would be willing to demand a trade elsewhere even with his son still on the Lakers.
In that case and if LeBron would be open to a trade, the Warriors could be considered one of the more sensible landing spots for him. And they could have just the pieces to get a deal done. Let's look at what that framework could look like.