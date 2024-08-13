NBA 'expert' believes LeBron James, Steph Curry will team up again in NBA
One NBA 'expert' believes that LeBron James and Steph Curry could easily team up again before the end of their respective careers.
On the international stage in the 2024 Olympics, there wasn't a more dynamic duo on the basketball court than LeBron James and Steph Curry. Two generational players that complement each other almost perfectly, it was an amazing sight to see LeBron and Steph on the same team during their Olympic run to Gold. Even though it's unlikely we'll see them again playing for Team USA Basketball during the 2028 Olympics, perhaps it's not the end of the LeBron-Steph experience. Naturally, as the two inch closer to the end of their respective careers, you can't help but wonder if they can't carry this to the NBA.
According to at least one NBA "expert," it's an idea that we shouldn't completely discount just yet. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins said he could see LeBron and Steph teaming up in the NBA if the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors get off to slow starts to the season.
Both LeBron, 39, and Steph, 36, likely have a few seasons left in their basketball careers. If they wanted to do something special before it's all over, there could be a natural path toward them doing so. But it will require one of them to make a bold move.
How Steph and LeBron could team up in the NBA
If Steph and LeBron were to play again on the same team in the NBA, one of them would have to demand a trade. At this point, it would be surprising to see both of them leave their current teams to team up on another team. If LeBron and Steph are going to play together, it's likely going to be in Los Angeles or Golden State.
For it to come to fruition, LeBron would have to demand a trade to Golden State or Steph would have to demand a trade to Los Angeles.
Would that happen at this point in their respective careers? How feasible is that possibility at this point? All that is difficult and nearly impossible to predict but as both LeBron and Steph inch closer to the end of their careers, it has to be considered a greater possibility.
While it may seem unrealistic at this point, I'm not so sure it won't happen. And if it would, it would be quite the scene.