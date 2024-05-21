Grade the Trade: New York Knicks land missing piece in wild trade proposal
Grading the trade in a latest bold proposal that has the New York Knicks making a blockbuster trade for their missing championship piece.
Losing in Game 7 on their home floor of the Eastern Conferene semifinals against the Indiana Pacers is undeniably going to leave a bad taste in the New York Knicks' mouth heading into the NBA offseason. It is likely going to lead them toward a path that will push them toward exploring a trade that would squarely put them as a favorite in the East heading into the start of the new season.
Primed with the necessary assets to make a bold move this offseason, the big question is who will the Knicks target in a potential trade? While that answer could be different depending on who you ask, one NBA insider believes New York may have their eyes on Mikal Bridges.
Can the New York Knicks overpay their way into the Mikal Bridges sweepstakes?
Heading into the NBA offseason, Bridges doesn't appear to be a player who will start the summer on the trade block. But The Ringer's Bill Simmons believes that the Knicks will be able to pry Bridges out of Brooklyn by "overpaying" for the talented wing.
If that does end up happening, you can't help but wonder how good of a move that could be for both the Knicks and the Nets. As we inch closer and closer to this possibility, let's break down what a potential Bridges-centric trade between the Knicks and Nets could look like.