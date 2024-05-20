New York Knicks will be forced to make bold move after sour ending in NBA Playoffs
The New York Knicks could be forced to explore a bold offseason move after the way their season ended at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in the conference semifinals.
After losing in the conference semifinals to the Miami Heat in last year's NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks entered the offseason with the intention of adding more firepower to help them take another step forward in their progression in the Eastern Conference. That added up to signing Donte DiVincenzo in free agency last summer and then trading for OG Anunoby just before this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
In the end, though, the Knicks, after losing Game 7 at home to the Indiana Pacers, are essentially in the same spot heading into this offseason - coming off a defeat in the conference semifinals. Naturally, you would have to assume that the Knicks will search for another bold move to help the team heading into next season.
Even though the Knicks can blame injuries this time around, which is a fair argument, it's hard to allow New York to hide behind that defense - and I'm sure its fan base won't allow that either.
In fairness, even if the Knicks do nothing this offseason aside from re-signing both Isaiah Hartenstein and Anunoby, New York would likely be penciled in as one of the three best teams in the East, depending on what the likes of the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks do this offseason. But in short, the Knicks are going to be a problem next season if they can remain healthy.
But here's the real kicker: even if the Knicks were healthy, they probably don't have enough top-tier talent to beat the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series. And, ultimately, the Knicks are on a path toward the NBA Finals and not just the Eastern Conference Finals.
What bold moves could be available to the New York Knicks this offseason?
That's why even with the context of injuries, the Knicks almost have to take another step forward this offseason with a bold move if they want to reemerge next season as a serious championship contender in the East.
But that could be easier said than done. Finding the final piece of a championship puzzle is never easy. That's why there's been so little parity over the course of NBA history; roster building in the Association is incredibly difficult.
A few names that could make sense for the Knicks to keep an eye on are as follows: Donovan Mitchell, Bruce Brown, Alex Caruso, Dejounte Murray, Kenvavious Caldwell-Pope, Malcolm Brogdon, or even a player like Brandon Ingram.
The good news for the Knicks is that the ground is set for some major player movement this offseason. But the question remains, how aggressive will New York plan on being this summer?