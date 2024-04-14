Grade the Trade: Heat retool as Jimmy Butler is sent to Rockets in monster proposal
Grading a bold trade proposal that would have the Miami Heat trading Jimmy Butler this offseason.
Grading the deal for the Miami Heat
As you would expect, this entire deal falls on the shoulders of Jalen Green and his continued development. However, if the Heat truly believes in their ability to develop raw talent, Miami should have confidence in their ability to help Green make the jump to superstardom under their watch. The Heat would be taking a slight step back in hopes of taking a big step forward as they retool around Bam Adebayo.
The Heat would now start building around the young core of Bam, Tyler Herro (or they could move him in another move), Nikola Jovic, and Green. Miami would also still have Duncan Robinson and Terry Rozier on the roster as they look to remain competitive in the East. However, the reason why this deal makes sense is because of the long-term potential that a duo of Green and Bam could have down the line.
Initially, there likely would be plenty that would be turned off by such a deal on the surface. However, if the Heat are honest with themselves and come to the realization that they aren't likely going to win in the Jimmy window, this would be a strong pivot.
And if Green does end up blossoming into a star player, this franchise would be in great hands moving forward.
Grade: B-