Houston Rockets: 8 Star trade targets worthy of swapping the No. 3 overall pick for
Eight star trade targets the Houston Rockets should be willing to trade the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft for.
The Houston Rockets are set to enter the NBA offseason as one of the more aggressive teams in the league. After successfully taking a step forward this past season, the Rockets will be looking to make another big move in hopes of emerging as a real playoff threat heading into next season. One way they could accomplish that is by shopping a trade package this summer centered around the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
After making a big move up the draft board at the draft lottery, the Rockets will now have an additional premier trade asset to use this offseason. Which trade candidates can emerge as worthy targets to burn the No. 3 overall pick on? We explore eight of them ahead of the official start of the NBA offseason.
Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
In what could possibly arrive as a two-for-one deal, Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant could emerge as two trade targets that the Rockets could target via trade this summer. If Houston was serious about making a big push toward the playoffs next season, they could package one of their young players, salary filler, and the No. 3 overall pick in hopes of luring Brogdon and Grant away from Portland.
Adding these two veteran contributors could go a long way in the Rockets emerging as a legitimate threat in the Western Conference. Considering both are likely to be natural trade candidates this summer, they could be on Houston's radar.