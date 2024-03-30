NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets to trade one of Alperen Sengun or Jalen Green this summer?
NBA Rumors: There is a belief that the Houston Rockets may end up trading one of Alperen Sengun or Jalen Green this offseason.
If the moves they did last offseason are any indication, we could see some more big moves from the Houston Rockets this summer. Making the move toward a more win-now build, the Rockets made two huge free-agency signings in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. Even though the Rockets have had an up-and-down season, one in which they may ultimately miss out on the playoffs, this is a team that is ready to return to relevancy in the Western Conference.
And they may be willing to do anything to get them in position. At this past year's NBA Trade Deadline, the Rockets nearly made another big move. The recent reporting revealed that the Rockets offered a huge package to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges. In the end, the Nets didn't accept the offer. However, it's clear that the Rockets could be looking to make another big move in the not-so-distant future.
The next opportunity for the Rockets to make a big move could come during the offseason. Another recent report suggests that it could be coming. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Rockets are expected to try and take another big swing in the trade market. The whispers are that the Rockets could use either Alperen Sengun or Jalen Green as bait.
Will the Houston Rockets make a big move this offseason?
If this is in fact true, a big decision will have to be made by the front office - whether the Rockets should be building around Sengun or Green. A couple of months ago, this decision was probably a simple one. However, with the way that Green has played of late, that perception may have completely changed.
One thing is becoming clear - and it's that both players could be viewed as valuable targets on the trade market. In his third season, Sengun has made a big jump in his development. Sengun is averaging 21 points, nine rebounds, and five assists per game on 54 percent shooting from the field. Green has not made the big jump that many believed he was going to make during his third season, but he's still been increasingly better of late.
In the 15 games, Green is averaging 29 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range. His recent play could make it very difficult for the Rockets to be open to including him in offseason trade discussions.
Nevertheless, this summer should be telling for the Rockets' future, no matter how this season ends for the team.