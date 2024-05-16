Houston Rockets: 8 Star trade targets worthy of swapping the No. 3 overall pick for
Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
A player who is likely going to be at the center of the NBA offseason chaos, Dejounte Murray is absolutely a potential trade target that could arise for the Houston Rockets this offseason. An addition that could thrive next to Fred VanVleet, there are plenty of reasons why the Rockets could be interested in making a big move for Murray this summer. If the Hawks are ready to make a pivot toward a rebuilding team, a trade with the Rockets is something that could be increasingly intriguing for them to pursue.
Entering the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 1 and 3 overall picks could go a long way in completely transforming the build of the Hawks. While the argument could be made that this isn't the draft you want two of the top three picks in, much of that could also be viewed as a bit overreactionary.
Talent is talent and with the way this draft has been talked about recently, you can even go on to say that this year's class is now a bit underrated. If the Hawks were to have two of the top three picks in the draft, it would be difficult for them to mess this up. At the very least, it would give the Hawks a better chance of finding a new face of the franchise.