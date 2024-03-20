How and when to watch the top NBA Draft prospects in the 2024 NCAA Tournament
How and when to watch the top NBA Draft prospects as the 2024 NCAA Tournament gets underway.
For the most passionate of college basketball fans, the wait for the 2024 NCAA Tournament is over. While the First Four games have officially started, the true start of the bracket of 64 begins Thursday morning. It's one of the most anticipated weekends for college basketball fans everywhere but it's also the time of the year when even NBA fans can chime in on the fun. That's because many true NBA fans will get their first real look at what could possibly be the next wave of stars in the Association.
With that in mind, let's take a quick look at when the top NBA Draft prospects (ranked via The Ringer's Big Board) will begin their respective runs in this year's NCAA Tournament. Of note, every NCAA Tournament game can be viewed across the national television networks of TBS, CBS, TNT, and TruTV. You can also watch via the NCAA March Madness Live app.
When the top NBA Draft prospects will start their NCAA Tournament run:
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
Ranked No. 2
NCAA Tournament debut: Kentucky vs. Oakland - 7:10 p.m. ET - Thursday
Can Reed Sheppard continue his quick rise up NBA Draft boards with a strong performance in the NCAA Tournament? He should be appointment television for as long as Kentucky remains in the Tournament.
Cody Williams, Colorado
Ranked No. 5
NCAA Tournament debut: Colorado vs. Boise State - 9:10 p.m. ET - Wednesday (First Four)
Cody Williams is described as one of the best defenders in all of college basketball. With a strong performance in the NCAA Tournament, he could solidify himself as a top 5 pick.
Stephon Castle, UCONN
Ranked No. 6
NCAA Tournament debut: UCONN vs. Stetson - 2:45 p.m. ET - Friday
Stephon Castle is a strong two-way guard prospect that could still rise as a top 3 player in this year's draft class.
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Ranked No. 7
NCAA Tournament debut: Kentucky vs. Oakland - 7:10 p.m. ET - Thursday
With all the attention that Reed Sheppard has gotten recently, it's easy to forget about Rob Dillingham. However, I may like him better as a pro prospect long-term.
Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor
Ranked No. 9
NCAA Tournament debut: Baylor vs. Colgate - 12:40 p.m. ET - Friday
Ja'Kobe Walter has been somewhat overlooked as an NBA Draft prospect. However, he's one of the most dynamic offensive players in this year's class.
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Ranked No. 14
NCAA Tournament debut: Tennessee vs. Saint Peter's - 9:20 p.m. ET - Friday
Dalton Knecht might be the biggest name in college basketball heading into the NCAA Tournament. The big question for him is whether he can prove himself as a certified NBA Draft prospect.
Donovan Clingan, UCONN
Ranked No. 15
NCAA Tournament debut: UCONN vs. Stetson - 2:45 p.m. ET - Friday
Donovan Clingan might be the best center prospect in all of college basketball and he's playing on the team that is favored to win it all.
Jared McCain, Duke
Ranked No. 16
NCAA Tournament debut: Duke vs. Vermont - Friday 7:10 p.m. ET - Friday
Even though the Duke Blue Devils haven't been at the center of college basketball as they've been in years past, they do have a few quality NBA Draft prospects. Jared McCain is one of those worthy of keeping a close eye on.
Tristan Da Silva, Colorado
Ranked No. 17
NCAA Tournament debut: Colorado vs. Boise State - 9:10 p.m. ET - Wednesday (First Four)
Somewhat of a throwback NBA Draft prospect, Tristan Da Silva is likely going to be a first-round draft pick in June.
Yves Missi, Baylor
Ranked No. 19
NCAA Tournament debut: Baylor vs. Colgate - 12:40 p.m. ET - Friday
A very raw two-way prospect, Yves Missi is a center to watch between now and the 2024 NBA Draft. He has all the tools to win over a few NBA Draft scouts.
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Ranked No. 20
NCAA Tournament debut: South Carolina vs. Oregon - 4:00 p.m. ET - Friday
Collin Murray-Boyles is somewhat of a late riser but a good showing in the NCAA Tournament could get him some first-round draft consideration.
Zach Edey, Purdue
Ranked No. 23
NCAA Tournament debut: Purdue vs. Grambling/Montana State - 7:25 p.m. ET - Friday
Zach Edey is one of the biggest names in college basketball but he very much still needs to prove he can be a legit NBA Draft prospect.
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Ranked No. 24
NCAA Tournament debut: Duke vs. Vermont - Friday 7:10 p.m. ET - Friday
Kyle Filipowski made the decision to return to Duke for a sophomore season and that has certainly paid off. Can he polish off what will likely be his final season in college basketball with a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament?
Oso Ighodaro, Marquette
Ranked No. 28
NCAA Tournament debut: Marquette vs. Western Kentucky - 2:00 p.m. ET - Friday
There hasn't been much hype around Oso Ighodaro as a first-round draft prospect but with a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament and in the pre-draft process, he could certainly get there.
Johnny Furphy, Kansas
Ranked No. 29
NCAA Tournament debut: Kansas vs. Samford - 9:55 p.m. ET - Thursday
Once considered a hot NBA Draft prospect, the hype surrounding Johnny Furphy has certainly cooled down. Could he resurrect that with a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament?
The 2024 NCAA Tournament will likely have some surprise stars but there's no question each of these NBA Draft prospects will likely leave a lasting impact on this year's college basketball postseason.