Julius Randle needs to embrace new role for the New York Knicks to find success
Julius Randle may need to change his game and embrace a new role for the betterment of the New York Knicks.
In ESPN's NBA win/loss predictions ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season, the New York Knicks are projected to finish with 53 wins and snag the second overall seed in the Eastern Conference behind only the Boston Celtics. The moves that the Knicks have made in the last calendar year are certainly noteworthy and the way they closed last season (before injury took its toll) is not being taken with a grain of salt.
At this point, the Knicks are expected to be good. If they aren't, they're going to be categorized as a disappointment. However, one big question mark that revolves around the team heading into the start of the season revolves around Julius Randle and what role he'll have this year. After missing the second half of last year, he could struggle to fit right back into the role he had in previous years for the team.
In past years, the Knicks NEEDED Randle's aggressiveness on the offensive floor. I'm not sure that's still the case with the recent additions of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. In fact, I'd argue that, in what could be the final year of his contract, Randle will not only need to embrace an entirely new role for the Knicks to be successful but to also earn an extension.
How much is Julius Randle willing to sacrifice for the New York Knicks?
As talented as the Knicks' roster may be, there is some concern at the center position. After Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks lack a truly defined backup center. I'm sure Precious Achiuwa could see some time as the backup 5 and, ideally, Jericho Sims could fill such a need at times too this year.
However, there's an argument to be made that perhaps that's a role Randle should be able to fill for the team. Not a natural 5 but with the talent and athleticism to play multiple positions, Randle could be that missing piece at the center position that the team lost when Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency.
The question is, would Randle be willing to play such a role for the team? Randle could be listed as the starting power forward for now, but there's a good chance he may have to embrace a completely different role as the primary backup center if the Knicks are going to find success this season. And, perhaps, in the process, maybe Randle will be able to carve out a strong argument for a contract extension.