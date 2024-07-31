New York Knicks may have found their answer at the backup center position
For better or worse, it appears the New York Knicks have found their answer at the backup center position.
In losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, the New York Knicks lost a big part of their depth at the center position. On paper, the Knicks have Mitchell Robinson as their projected starter and had a huge hole at the backup position. Until now. After re-signing Precious Achiuwa, it seems the Knicks have their answer behind Robinson.
At least to start the season, Achiuwa will need to fill the backup center position for the team. Considering the pivotal role that Hartenstein played for the Knicks last season, it's safe to say that Achiuwa will have some pretty big shoes to fill as the team's insurance behind Robinson.
Achiuwa was traded to the Knicks (from the Toronto Raptors) as part of the OG Anunoby trade at the midway point of the season and averaged eight points and seven rebounds in 49 games played for the team. Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, all signs point to Achiuwa playing a similar role as he'll likely have to start the year as the backup center position in place of Hartenstein.
The New York Knicks could still look to add another big
Even though the Knicks have signed Achiuwa, it's safe to say that the Knicks will still be open to the possibility of adding another big either at some point before the start of the regular season or possibly at the NBA Trade Deadline.
At this point, the Knicks have three "options" at the center position heading into the start of next season. Behind Robinson is Achiuwa and Jericho Sims at center. Whether that is a trio that will be able to hold up throughout the course of the season remains to be seen. But if Robinson can remain healthy, the trio would have a good chance to excel. The concern about the position for the Knicks revolves around Robinson's ability to remain healthy for the season.
Because if Robinson suffers an injury of any kind at any point in the season, Achiuwa becomes the starter. For as capable as he may be at the position in a limited fashion, I'm not sure New York would be comfortable with him being a starter. At least for now, though, all signs point to Achiuwa being the backup center for the Knicks at the start of the season.