Klay Thompson’s downward spiral continues even as Warriors continue hot streak
The Golden State Warriors continue to stay hot even as Klay Thompson struggles once again.
The Golden State Warriors stay hot while Klay Thompson's struggles continue to be concerning.
As the post-NBA All-Star Break slate began, one of the bigger stories heading down the stretch revolves around the potential fall of the Golden State Warriors. For much of the season, the Warriors have been one of the more disappointing teams in the league. However, they still have time to salvage the season. It will require a strong run down the stretch.
Through one game, the Warriors appear willing to answer the call. Golden stay remained hot as they beat the Los Angeles Lakers to open their final stretch run slate. Overall, the Warriors have won nine of their last 11 games, dating back to January 30. Golden State's only two losses in that stretch were to the LA Clippers and an overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors are beginning to climb back up the West standings and are now just three games back (in the loss column) of the sixth seed in the West.
With 28 games left in the season, it's not outlandish to suggest that the Warriors could still make a move up the standings. I'm not sure if they could catch the likes of the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks to finish outside the Play-In Tournament window, but finishing in 7th or 8th is a huge difference from finishing in 9th or 10th. Especially considering how inconsistent the Warriors have been so far this season.
Klay Thompson's struggles
Despite the improved play from the Warriors of late, there's still one concerning trend that has continued - it's been the struggles of Klay Thompson. Even as the Warriors have performed better, Thompson is in a pretty bad stretch of basketball.
In the last 11 games, Thompson is averaging less than 15 points per game on sub-40 percent shooting from the field and 30 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's been struggling so much that he was recently moved to the bench.
It's been a low point for Thompson in what has become a forgettable season. These struggles couldn't be coming at a worse time for Thompson as he's preparing to hit the free agency market this summer.
The fact that the Warriors are playing this well even through Thompson's struggles makes you think just how much of a threat Golden State could emerge if Klay ever finds his stride over the next few weeks.