LA Clippers: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
As the start of the 2024-25 NBA season arrives, we explore two season-defining questions and one bold prediction for the LA Clippers.
Once it became clear that Paul George was leaving the LA Clippers in free agency, I honestly believed it was a good time for the team to hit the reset button. James Harden was also a free agency and even though Kawhi Leonard was still under contract, he's a player that the team could eventually move once he became healthy and made a return to the floor.
However, instead of pivoting toward a rebuilding of the roster, the Clippers moved in the opposite direction. They worked toward retooling the roster around a re-signed Harden and Kawhi. I can't help but wonder if that could end up being an unnecessary mistake for the team. We should find out this season. As we prepare for the 2024-25 campaign, we explore two season-defining questions and one bold prediction for the Clippers.
Can Kawhi Leonard and James Harden remain healthy?
If the LA Clippers are going to be able to survive the loss of Paul George, it will be because of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. However, considering their injury histories, it's probably a tall task for both of them at this point in their careers. That said, there's no question this question is going to dictate whether this season is considered a success or failure for LA.
The Clippers are only going to be successful this season if they have a healthy Kawhi and Harden. If not, this could end up being a very long season for the team.