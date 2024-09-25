NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard 'uncertain' for season-opener as he battles another injury
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard's availability for the LA Clippers' season-opener is uncertain as he is recovering from an offseason knee procedure.
Kawhi Leonard can't seem to catch a break. As the start of the new season quickly approaches, with training camps opening within a week, the LA Clippers find themselves in a very familiar position - in an uncertain situation when it comes to the health of Kawhi.
A recent report from Shams Charania says that Kawhi underwent a "procedure" on his knee this offseason and that his status for opening night is "uncertain." All summer long, the team had been optimistic about his status for the start of training camp but it does appear as if the team is taking a bit of a precaution in hopes that this is something Kawhi could fully and completely recover from before he makes it back on the floor.
On one hand, it's hard to blame the Clippers for having this type of approach. Having dealt with Kawhi over the last few years, it would make sense to take a more precautionary approach - especially at the beginning of the season.
After all, the Clippers are only going to go as far as Kawhi can take them this season. Especially after the loss of Paul George in free agency, Kawhi's importance to the team is that much more vital.
The LA Clippers possible no-win situation
For as optimistic as the Clippers may be heading into the start of the season, this is a team that could be entering the year in a no-win situation. Even if the Clippers are completely healthy this season, which seems quite unlikely, they still may not have enough talent to compete with the rest of the contenders in the Western Conference. There's a possible best-case scenario for the Clippers that ends in a first-round playoff loss this season.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Clippers could be derailed by injuries or flat-out may not have a good enough roster to make any level of noise in the West. Looking at all the possibilities of how this season could play out for the Clippers, it's difficult to find any great outcomes for the team.
They were absolutely put in a difficult situation in picking up the pieces after PG left in free agency, but I'm not sure if this front office did a good enough job in retooling around Kawhi and James Harden.
Another season and the same old story for Kawhi. Hopefully, he's able to have a relatively healthy season but, if not, the Clippers could be in big trouble. This is certainly not have LA or Kawhi wanted to begin the year.