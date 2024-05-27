LA Clippers are playing with fire with reported low-ball offer to Paul George
The LA Clippers could be playing with fire if they follow through on the reported low-ball offer to Paul George in free agency.
With the start of the NBA offseason on the horizon, it's easy to see how the LA Clippers could be considered one team with their work cut out for them. There's a scenario that plays out this offseason in which they're trying to re-sign the trio of James Harden, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook. Depending on what the final plan ends up being for the Clippers heading into the summer, there's no question there's some navigating of the free-agency waters that will be taking place.
The Harden and Westbrook decisions aside, it's safe to say that the primary goal for the Clippers heading into the offseason will revolve around re-signing PG. With the way things look at the moment, though, that could prove to be a difficult task. Especially with the recent report that suggests the Clippers may not be willing to meet the contract demands that PG is seeking heading into the summer.
According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Clippers are not willing to give PG the four-year extension that he could be looking for. And that will only open the door for a team like the Philadelpiha 76ers to possibly swoop in during free agency.
If the Clippers are indeed "low-balling" PG with this contract extension offer, there's a chance this all ends up blowing up in LA's face. You'd have to imagine that a big part of LA's immediate future hinges on keeping their core of PG and Kawhi Leonard intact. That is in serious jeopardy if they're unable to re-sign PG. It would get even worse for the Clippers if PG were to end up leaving in free agency for nothing.
Can the LA Clippers survive losing Paul George in free agency?
With whispers that Westbrook could end up signing elsewhere in free agency and the far-from guarantee that Harden will stick around as he explores his own free-agency market, there's a very good chance that this roster could look very different at the start of next season. Especially if PG ends up leaving this summer.
In fact, you can even say that the Clippers wouldn't be able to survive losing PG in free agency. If that were to happen, this is a team that would have to think strongly about revamping their roster - and potentially even trading Kawhi at some point soon.
I don't think we understand the full scope of what the Clippers have at stake heading into this offseason, and it could very much all fall on how they decide to proceed with PG. The Clippers have a fine line to walk this offseason and if they're not careful, PG could end up blowing up their entire offseason plans.