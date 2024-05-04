NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook could be part of monumental changes for LA Clippers
After another disappointing showing in the NBA Playoffs, it could be the end of an era for the LA Clippers.
After losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, it could be the end of an era for the LA Clippers. It's been three straight seasons that the Clippers' season has ended in disappointment. This time around, though, it could finally be the final straw that prompts big changes heading into the offseason.
The Clippers are heading into the summer with much uncertainty regarding their roster moving forward. Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook could all end up testing free agency in July. And after a disappointing end to the year, there's a chance that the Clippers could end up pivoting this offseason. If the Clippers don't believe that this core is good enough to win a title, this could be the perfect time to readjust the roster.
According to a recent report, as the Clippers eye the possibility of offseason changes, Westbrook may already be thinking about a potential change. This report states that there's a "good chance" Westbrook ends up opting for free agency and exploring other opportunities this offseason.
The LA Clippers could face huge changes this offseason
Westbrook leaving could just be the tip of the iceberg. Since making a run to the Western Conference Finals in 2021, the Clippers have left much to be desired as a team. Specifically, the Clippers haven't been able to remain healthy enough to reach that form again.
In the last three years, the Clippers have missed the playoffs once and have lost in the first round in each of the two years they did make the playoffs. This is a team that is trending in the wrong direction and it's hard to see how that's going to change for this core.
From all indications, it seemed as if this year was going to be the Clippers' best chance at getting back to that championship-contending form. In short, that hasn't happened. While there were times the Clippers looked like a potential championship contender, when it mattered most, the Clippers faded down the stretch. Even though they did get healthy by the time the NBA Playoffs rolled around, the team's fate was sealed as they ran into a red-hot Dallas Mavericks team in the first round.
LA has big questions to answer about their future this summer. At this point, anything and everything could be on the table for the Clippers this offseason.