Lauri Markkanen update could shatter Golden State Warriors' chances of trade
Lauri Markkanen doesn't want to be traded; how much will that factor into the Utah Jazz's decision?
Even as the NBA offseason has slowed down, there's still at least one big storyline that needs to find a resolution - and it revolves around whether the Utah Jazz will trade Lauri Markkanen or not. It seems that over the next week that will be decided. Utah is either going to sign Markkanen to an extension or they're going to trade him (and likely to the Golden State Warriors).
While there is much unclear about the entire situation and how it will all end, Markkanen's preference is reportedly to stay put.
According to a recent report, if Markkanen has his way, he'd like to remain in Utah. He has found a nice home with the Jazz and doesn't appear to have much interest in changing that at the moment. Of course, the question is, how much will the Jazz take into consideration before making an ultimate decision?
Where do the Golden State Warriors turn if Lauri Markkanen isn't traded?
One of the bigger potential fallout storylines that would take centerstage across the league revolves around what the Warriors' next step would be if they fail to land Markkanen via trade. It seems as if they have a ton of incentive to acquire Markkanen in their attempt to reemerge next season as a championship contender in the Western Conference.
However, if the Warriors aren't able to pull off the move, where does that leave them? Is there another move they would consider? With how their roster is built now, the Warriors aren't in a position where they're going to factor much in the West. The last thing the front office wants to do is waste the final years of Steph Curry's career. An argument could be made that's exactly what they'd be doing if they are unable to make a difference-making addition before the start of the 2024-25 season.
While the Markkanen decision massively impacts the Jazz and their future, the Warriors are similarly impacted by this potential move too. With roughly a week to make a decision, there is plenty for the Jazz to consider. At least for now, if they do take Markkanen's opinion into serious consideration, it doesn't appear as if a move is coming.
A lot can change in a matter of a few days. However, if that does end up being the decision, there could be serious fallout in Utah and elsewhere.