Los Angeles Lakers: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
As the start of the 2024-25 NBA season quickly approaches, we explore two season-defining questions and one bold prediction for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Full disclosure, there probably isn't a ton of expectations on the shoulders of the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Part of that is due to the fact that they didn't make any bold moves during the offseason, aside from drafting Bronny James with their late second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and hiring J.J. Redick to be the team's next head coach.
But when it comes to ceiling-altering additions to the roster, the Lakers didn't truly make any this summer. That said, there is still some hope that the Lakers could be in for a successful season. The Lakers have one of the best duos in the game with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and if everything else goes perfectly for the team, the Lakers could end up making some noise in the Western Conference.
With training camps in full swing, we explore two season-defining questions and make one bold prediction for the Lakers.
How many games will LeBron James and Anthony Davis miss this season?
The biggest question that will almost certainly dictate how this season will unravel for the Los Angeles Lakers revolves around how healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis can be. It's natural they're going to miss games this year. Because of their age and injury history, the challenge for the Lakers is to minimize the number of games they miss and to figure out a way in how to get them to the postseason healthy.