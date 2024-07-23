Los Angeles Lakers: 9 Trade targets who would perfectly fill void at center position
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to look for a center, we explore nine trade targets that could be on their radar.
The Los Angeles Lakers technically haven't improved their roster much this offseason but there's still a growing belief they are going to undergo some changes or additions before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. And according to new head coach JJ Redick, adding a "big, bruising" center is near the top of their wishlist.
Assuming finding a center is a priority for the Lakers, we explore nine potential fits that could emerge for the team as trade targets.
Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks
As the Atlanta Hawks continue to retool their roster this offseason, there's at least an outside chance that Clint Capela could be part of that reshuffling process. There have been some trade whispers centered around Capela and his name has been thrown out as a potential trade target for a few teams that have a need in the frontcourt. Still, there's no guarantee that he'll be moved before the season or even at the NBA Trade Deadline.
But if he does hit the trade market, there's no question that a team like the Los Angeles Lakers would be interested. In what the Lakers could be looking for in a center that could fit next to Anthony Davis, Capela fits the bill pretty accurately. Capela's best days in the Association may be behind him, but he's still a capable big who can provide much-needed defense and rim-running offense for Los Angeles.