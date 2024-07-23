Los Angeles Lakers: 9 Trade targets who would perfectly fill void at center position
Jonas Valanciunas, Washington Wizards
When the NBA offseason opened, Jonas Valanciunas was a veteran center that many believed would be on the Los Angeles Lakers' radar. In the end, Valanciunas opted to sign a three-year deal with the Washington Wizards in free agency. Even though Valanciunas is no longer on the free-agency market, there's still one NBA insider who thinks he could end up on the Lakers at some point in the near future. At the earliest, that probably happens at the NBA Trade Deadline. And even that might be pushing it a little.
But because of their previous interest and the fact that the Wizards likely signed Valanciunas in an attempt to trade him for an asset down the line, we can't completely consider him off the table for the Lakers.
If the Lakers want Valanciunas, they'll probably have to play the waiting game in order for it to happen. At this point, there's no guarantee that the Lakers would be willing to do that. However, he's certainly a name to keep an eye on.