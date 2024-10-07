Miami Heat: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Will a slow start force the team into an in-season trade?
The argument can be made that we don't really know what to expect from the Miami Heat this season but I can't help but wonder what would happen if this team got off to a slow start to the season. If it were to happen, what would be the fallout of that? If Miami gets off to an 8-12 or 6-14 start to the season, would it prompt them to make a bold in-season trade? I'm extremely fascinated by that possibility. Considering the Heat doesn't have that easy of a schedule to open the season, which includes playing eight of their first 12 games on the road, it will be interesting to watch.
There is a chance the Heat gets off to a slow start to the year because of all the road games they'll play in the first couple of weeks of the season. But I do believe 20 games is at the point where the front office will get a good idea of what this team is and what it isn't.
That's when they can begin to draw conclusions about what could await this team this season. Could we see a bold in-season trade from the Heat? Much of that could rely on how they start the season.