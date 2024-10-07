Miami Heat: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
1 Bold prediction for the Miami Heat
The Miami Heat will trade Jimmy Butler at the NBA Trade Deadline
As much as Jimmy Butler may epitomize the Miami Heat and everything the franchise stands for, it would be insane to think that his championship window with the team hasn't closed. This is a core that likely already has hit its peak. It's hard to imagine how this team is going to take a step forward without a big offseason addition. Could the Heat be healthier this year? Absolutely. But that is only going to take the team so far. The Boston Celtics are still overwhelming and both the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers made huge upgrades to their roster this offseason.
At best, the Heat will be in the conversation to finish 4th or 5th in the conference. And as this roster continues to age, it's hard to envision a way in which they emerge as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
Because of that, my bold prediction for this team is that they will trade Jimmy at the NBA Trade Deadline. Even though it could be hard, it's probably the best move for both sides in the long run. The fact that there were already offseason whispers about the possibility, I'd imagine that's only going to grow as we enter the year.