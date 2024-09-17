Miami Heat get some much-needed positive news heading into training camp
Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is expected to be 100 percent heading into the start of training camp.
To say it's been a disappointing offseason for the Miami Heat would be an understatement. Considering how much the rest of the Eastern Conference has improved, compared to the lack of roster upgrades from the team this summer, it's pretty safe to assume the Heat's window has pretty much closed as a fringe contender. Nevertheless, knowing how this franchise operates, that's never going to stop this team from trying to prove everyone wrong.
And, in fact, if they wanted to, the Heat could point to injuries as a big reason why they weren't able to successfully defend their Eastern Conference title. I'd suggest it wouldn't have mattered against the overwhelming Boston Celtics, but the organization probably still believes they could've given Boston their biggest challenge had they been healthy.
For the most part, that was a big problem for the Heat down the stretch last season. In addition to not having a fully healthy Jimmy Butler, the Heat also struggled with overcoming an injury from Duncan Robinson (back). The Heat's sharpshooting wing would miss several games down the stretch and did manage to return for the postseason. However, it was clear Robinson was not 100 percent as he didn't look anything like himself during the final month of the season or in their first-round series against the Celtics.
But the Heat has gotten some good news on that front. Robinson says he feels "great" and it does appear as he's back to 100 percent as the start of Heat training camp quickly approaches.
How the Miami Heat can defy expectations this season
The Heat will have quite the uphill battle this season in the Eastern Conference. Nearly every other contender in the East managed to improve their roster on paper. The Philadelphia 76ers added Paul George. The New York Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges. The Orlando Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Indiana Pacers will add a fully healthy Bennedict Mathurin to an Eastern Conference Finals roster. And it goes on and on. For the Heat, it's hard to look at this roster as improved heading into this year.
Sure, the addition of Kel'el Ware could help but there's simply no guarantee he'll be ready to contribute in a big way this season. Losing Caleb Martin probably hurts more than many realize. He was an extremely versatile player for the team.
At the very least, a full bill of health for Robinson should boost the Heat off the bat. Robinson had a strong bounce-back season before the injury and was one of the most important players on the offensive end for the team. When healthy, his shooting is something the Heat have desperately needed.