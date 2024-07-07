NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks asking price for Brook Lopez has been revealed
NBA Trade Rumors: The asking price for Brook Lopez from the Milwaukee Bucks has reportedly been revealed.
Even though the first wave of NBA Free Agency is in the books and the offseason as a whole is going to slow down a bit, there's still time for a few teams to make alterations to their roster before the start of the new season. The Milwaukee Bucks are one team that could end up falling into that category.
It was reported earlier this offseason that the Bucks were eyeing the possibility of retooling their roster via a Brook Lopez trade. As we get into the next phase of the offseason, the opportunity for trades to come to fruition is only going to rise. And the Bucks could be on the clock if they want to reshuffle their roster during the summer. Considering the "fair" asking price for Lopez, there should be a strong market for the veteran big man.
According to a recent report, the reported asking price for Lopez is a future first-round pick. As the Bucks explore the possibility of reshuffling the roster before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, a trade of Lopez is considered on the table for the team. This is not to say that the Bucks are going to force a trade just for the sake of doing so but if one becomes available, trading Lopez could make the team more flexible to make another move.
Brook Lopez can still be a productive center at this point in his career
Lopez, at the age of 36, is nearing the end of his career but could still be productive heading into this upcoming season. As the Bucks entertain the possibility of a philosophy change in the frontcourt, Lopez may not be as valuable to Milwaukee. That said, even if it is just for one season, Lopez could emerge as an upgrade for a team looking for a starting center.
Lopez is coming off a season in which he averaged 13 points and five rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range. He may no longer be in the prime of his career on the defensive end but he can still make waves as an above-average rim protector.
Whether the Bucks end up pulling the trigger on a Lopez trade remains to be seen, but he appears to be on the table.