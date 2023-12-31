NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Brooklyn Nets
New Year's resolution: Find a strong supporting star to pair with Mikal Bridges
There's a chance that the Brooklyn Nets sneak into the postseason this year (though it would most likely have to come via the Play-In Tournament), this is a team that is considered a few steps behind the other championship contenders in the Eastern Conference. The Nets do have a strong core in Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Nic Claxton, and the sudden emergence of Cam Thomas. That said, the Nets still must find a strong supporting star to pair with Bridges if they're going to make waves in the East heading into next season.
That should be the Nets' New Year's resolution heading into 2024. It's tough to predict how that potential star target could be but the Nets do have the necessary assets it will take to pull off a deal either at the trade deadline or during the offseason. One star that seems like a natural target is Donovan Mitchell.
He's been linked to the Nets before and fits with the timeline of the team. If Brooklyn is looking for a dynamic offensive-minded star, he could be the most realistic option for the Nets which is likely to hit the open market soon.