NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Chicago Bulls
New Year's resolution: Spark a rebuild
With the way the narrative has been trading over the last few weeks, it would be extremely surprising if the Chicago Bulls didn't at the very least trade Zach LaVine at this year's NBA Trade Deadline. It would be a huge distraction if the team didn't. Heading into the new calendar year, the Bulls should not only make it a priority to trade LaVine but their resolution in 2024 should be to spark a complete rebuild of the roster. With Lonzo Ball hurt, DeMar DeRozan preparing to test free agency, and LaVine is a sunk cost at this point, there's no other realistic path forward for Chicago.
Quite frankly, that could end up being the best-case scenario for Chicago. Even if the Bulls were completely healthy, this was not a team that was going to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks. It's probably best for them to realize that now before they waste another season.
The Bulls should get everything that they can in exchange for LaVine and DeRozan at this year's trade deadline and then seriously consider trading Alex Caruso at the NBA Draft or during the offseason. It's time for the Bulls to hit the rebuild button.